UCLA’s defensive lineman Laiatu Latu is getting ready for the 2024 NFL draft in a dazzling manner. The star player and second-round prospect is ready to slay the day by wearing a custom chain made of gold and diamonds.

Latu shared a video on his Instagram story showing a custom jewelry piece specially made for him to flaunt on the big day:

“Always showing love from the 916 I appreciate you J @goldusa Got me right for draft.”

Image Credit: Laiatu Latu’s Instagram Story

The chain is made of half a kilo of gold, studded with 70 carats of Very Slightly Included diamonds in round and baguette shape.

Which teams should take Laiatu Latu in the 2024 NFL draft?

The UCLA edge is considered one of the top defensive prospects of this year’s NFL draft. Latu is on the lighter side of the defensive end spectrum as he stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 267 pounds. This gives him the ability to move fast, but his size can occasionally be overpowered by larger running backs who can force their way past him.

As per Sportskeeda’s report, three teams can make perfect use of Laiatu Latu.

The first team that can benefit from the talents of Latu is Buffalo Bills. That's because of a downward spiral of Von Miller’s performance since he joined the team as a free agent in 2022. Additionally, Matt Milao’s leg injury will keep him out of action in the upcoming season. This means that the team is in desperate need of a talented rusher.

The second team that can make use of Latu’s services is the Washington Commanders because his gameplay aligns closely with the mindset of coach Dan Quinn. He'll put Latu to good use, especially because Montez Sweat and Chase Young are no longer part of the team.

The final team that can pick Latu is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pewter Pirates can lose linebacker Devin White if his contract doesn't get extended. This can create a hole in the roster which can be mended by picking a new pass rusher.

