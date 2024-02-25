Laiatu Latu scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for UCLA star

Laiatu Latu can be considered one of the top defensive prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He has spent almost his entire life and career in the Pacific coast, being born in Sacramento, California and attending Jesuit High School there. He committed to Washington and played three seasons with the Huskies before sustaining a career-threatening neck injury as a sophomore.

After a brief retirement, Latu transferred to UCLA and immediately made the All-Pac-12 first team. But, in 2023, he truly broke out. Apart from making the All-Pac-12 first team again, he received the following accolades:

Ted Hendricks Award

Lombardi Award

Unanimous All-American

Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year

Morris Trophy

Polynesian Football Player of the Year (college)

Several teams will want the defensive end's services; but first, what skills does he possess?

Laiatu Latu draft profile

At six-foot-five and 267 lbs, Laiatu Latu is on the lighter side of the defensive end size spectrum. It means that he can move fast, which is important when rushing passers. However, said size can occasionally make him liable to rushing plays, as larger running backs can force their way past him.

That being said, he also has another strength: the ability to work both the left and right sides of the field - which, when combined with his light and agile frame, can make him very problematic for many a quarterback and offensive lineman. Teams, however, must carefully ponder which side he works best at, since not all NFL quarterbacks play the same.

Over three full seasons, he had 100 tackles (61 solo), 35.5 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, two interceptions for 46 yards, one forced fumble, five fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections.

Three potential landing spots for Laiatu Latu

#3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills need to give Matt Milano help

Why does a contending team like the Buffalo Bills land here? Two reasons.

First, Von Miller has been shockingly underwhelming since joining as a free agent in 2022. Granted, he has been out with an ACL injury; but he was also a non-factor when he did play.

Second, Matt Milano will remain out throughout the season with a leg injury. The Bills sorely need high-quality pass rushers as a result, and Latu could be the answer.

#2 Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn will want new blood for his defensive-minded oaching philosophy

As mentioned before, Dan Quinn has a defensive mindset as coach. As he prepared to take the reins of the Washington Commanders, he needs new faces to reinvigorate a unit that was depleted in 2023 by midseason trades.

With Montez Sweat and Chase Young gone, now could be the time for a new star defensive end. Could Laiatu Latu be that man? Quinn has the acumen to fulfill that goal.

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles may be losing some vital pieces of his defense to free agency.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason is headlined by the free agencies of quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. But there are two more players whose departures could hurt the team.

Linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David will also become free agents. With White having failed to reach terms on an extension and David teasing retirement, the reigning NFC South champions need a new top pass rusher. Latu could be the answer to that.