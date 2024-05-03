"Nick Saban is really a weather guy": Emmy-award winning Meteorologist reveals 'one cool thing' about Alabama legend

Nick Saban has a lot of fans around Alabama for the work he put in to create a dynasty of Crimson Tide football. The legendary head coach has been praised by several players and celebrities over the course of his five-decade coaching career. An Emmy-winning meteorologist has now joined the list of such big-ticket fans of his.

In an interview, James Spann was answering a question about the recent praise he received from Coach Saban. He went on to reveal ‘one cool thing’ about the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach. Here is what he said:

“The one cool thing about coach Saban is he’s really a weather guy. I mean he loves weather. If you are going to be a college football coach, you are going to have to know a lot about it. It’s kind of like being a pilot,” Spann told AL.com.

Earlier, Nick Saban had name-dropped Spann as his go-to guy for knowing about the weather. Whether it might be for a game on the road or personal travel, he only relies on the ABC meteorologist to avoid a storm. Coach Saban said:

“I call James Spann and say, ‘What’s the weather look like in Dallas? Because we are flying over there today, and I don’t want to get into any thunderstorms.’ He’s always right on, so I appreciate that.”

Well, Spann is a big name in his field and didn't really need an endorsement from Saban for the people to know about his work.

But the backing of a seven-time national champion did not hurt.

Nick Saban gets high praise from his Alabama successor Kalen DeBoer

Taking over the Alabama football program after Nick Saban is no easy feat. But former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer has taken on the Tuscaloosa hot seat. He gave high praise to his legendary predecessor, crediting him for giving him space to thrive outside his shadow.

DeBoer said on the ‘Bussin with the Boys’ podcast that coach Saban has been respectful with the way he handled the transition. According to him, the 72-year-old wants to continue seeing the program thrive and has maintained his distance for the new regime to work the way they want. He also invited coach Saban to be a part of the program moving forward.

It will be a hard time for Alabama fans to come to terms with the humongous change that has happened in the program. A new head coach after 17 years of continued success might need some time. Nick Saban has given it, but will the fans follow suit?