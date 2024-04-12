Nick Saban's 17-year-old Alabama office to undergo "significant" renovations in Kalen DeBoer's supervision as Crimson Tide preps for 2024 CFB season

Nick Saban announced his retirement from Alabama in January this year. The legendary Tide coach stepped down from his post after 17 years with the program and was replaced by Kalen DeBoer.

With Alabama entering a new era, Saban's old office is reportedly set to undergo a significant transformation for new coach DeBoer ahead of the 2024 college football season.

As per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, DeBoer's workspace will have a modern setup in comparison to Saban's previous office layout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It will look like a lot of the modern type of things that we see today, with the glass—a lot of the glass and different lights and all that stuff," Dellenger said on the College Football Enquirer podcast. "It's a significant change. He'll have a huge TV wall."

During Saban's reign, he had aesthetic wood-paneled walls, parquet wood floors, and traditional wood furniture in his office. The veteran coach also had a private room overlooking the Tide's practice field. Notably, Saban's memorabilia, championship trophies, rings, and framed photographs will also be removed.

Saban, who took charge of Alabama in 2007, won nine Southeastern Conference championships and also led the team to six national championship titles.

Per reports, DeBoer will have bright-colored walls, clean lines, and flashy graphics when his office is built. Amid the renovation, one classic brown leather couch is expected to remain in the office.

According to Dellinger, DeBoer will have some stylish items in his office, including a wooden birdhouse, a few Washington binders, and two walking sticks. The new Alabama coach will also showcase a box of cigars sent from fans in a special place as part of his new setup.

Nick Saban set to join College GameDay crew for 2024 season

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban

Less than a month after announcing his coaching retirement, ESPN confirmed that Nick Saban will join the College GameDay crew for the 2024 college football season.

Saban will feature alongside Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, and Pat McAfee on the famed show.