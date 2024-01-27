Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban has fun time posing with her husband Nicholas Saban in concert

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira, recently posted a snap with her husband, Nicholas, on Instagram. The couple was attending the Tool concert in Birmingham, Alabama.

She wore a black dress and a Crimson jacket over it, while Nicholas Saban wore a black T-shirt that matched her dress.

Nick Saban's son Nicholas and his wife Samira pose at the Tool concert.

The concert was a part of the rock band tour and was held at the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Centre on January 26. The US leg of the tour will end on February 18 in Las Vegas, and the European leg will start on May 25 in Hanover, Germany.

Samira and her sister-in-law, Kristen Saban, are vocal supporters of the Alabama football program under Nick Saban. Both attended the Crimson Tide games in the Saban era. After Coach Saban's retirement, Samira Saban also took a break from football to enjoy other things in life.

Samira Saban’s day out in the snow with Nick Saban’s son Nicholas

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira, recently shared a screenshot on Instagram of her and her husband, Nicholas Saban, in the snow. The picture showed the couple standing alongside an adorable snowman wearing a checkered muffler and a gray cap. She wore a gray hoodie with a cream beanie hat, and he wore a hoodie jacket with blue denim jeans and boots.

Samira and her husband Nicholas posing with the snowman.

Coach Saban shocked the college football world when he announced to step down as the Alabama head coach after the 2023 season. He cited his age and health as the reasons behind the decision. Former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer was announced as his successor in Tuscaloosa. Will the fans see the Saban family now that Coach Saban is out of the football program?

