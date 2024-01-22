Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban marks her presence at Flyers vs Senators matchup days after former Alabama HC announced retirement

Amid the lull in college football activities following Nick Saban's retirement and the Michigan Wolverines' national triumph, attention has turned to the personal pursuits of family members of players and coaches.

Samira Saban, daughter-in-law of the legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban, made a public appearance at Sunday's NHL matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators.

Saira's Instagram story marked her presence at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, just days after Nick Saban's retirement was announced.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

The game itself was an action-packed spectacle, with the Senators orchestrating an impressive comeback. Overcoming a two-goal deficit, they secured a 5-3 victory against the Flyers.

Vladimir Tarasenko sealed the win with a decisive goal, while Claude Giroux, the Flyers' veteran captain, continued to exert his influence over his former team. He now has three goals, five assists and eight points in five games against his former team.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban has fun time in snow with husband Nicholas, days after former Alabama HC announces retirement

Samira Saban remembers Nick Saban dancing on her special day

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law took a stroll down memory lane after the Alabama coach's retirement, sharing an adorable Instagram story. She revisited a cherished moment from her wedding to Nicholas Saban last year.

The video captures a rare sight of the typically stoic Nick Saban, dressed in a black tuxedo, letting loose on the dance floor with his wife, Miss Terry, elegantly clad in a blue dress. Samira Saban captioned the post:

"Will never get over our wedding ❤️"

Screenshot via Instagram

Samira's post offers a glimpse into the more personal and joyous moments of the seven-time national championship-winning coach, celebrated nationwide as a football legend. Have a look:

The retirement of Nick Saban marked the end of a 17-year era, triggering a cascade of emotions within the college football community. Saban expressed the difficulty of the decision, emphasizing his commitment to not letting the program decline.

Also read: Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban gets emotional as shop in Tuscaloosa pays tribute to former Alabama HC