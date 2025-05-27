Kristen Saban has learned a new trick. The second child of Terry and Nick Saban took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to post a video of her riding a scooter.

She captioned the post:

"Learned a new trick 🙃"

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen has 4-word message after facing her fears to pick up new "trick"

The post is linked to a reel on her Instagram page. The reel shows Kristen wearing a pink helmet stepping on a black electric scooter and proceeding to ride down the driveway. She was hyped by her friends Lauren Blair and Ginny Blair.

Kristen stepped on the electric scooter tentatively at first, but soon began riding with confidence. She proceeded to circle around the driveway before reaching her starting point.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares disappointment for missing golf event

Kristen Saban grew up in a family where sports played a major role. She carved her lane in sports, rooted in community.

She went to the University of Alabama, where she worked with her father as a student assistant on the Crimson Tide football team. She was regularly spotted on the gridiron after home games.

Kristen took her talents outside Tuscaloosa as she occupied a sales assistant position for the NFL side, the Tennessee Titans. Following her stint with the Titans, she worked in public relations and marketing, gaining experience from roles with Mercedes-Benz and Nick’s Kids Foundation. She remains with the latter as a member of the board of directors.

Kristen Saban also has an affinity for golf. Unfortunately, she could not attend this year's Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am with his father. She shared her disappointment at missing the event in an Instagram story on May 14.

“Kicking myself for not being there this year. 😪,” Kristen wrote.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban's IG story (image credit: instagram/kristennsaban)

These days, Nick Saban has more time to enjoy playing golf during his retirement. This is especially true in the offseason, as the legendary head coach has time off from his work on College GameDay.

