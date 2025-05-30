Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, flexes her all-white look in vibrant dress & stylish Chanel handbag

On Thursday, Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, showed off the dress she wore for a night out. She became a popular college football figure when her father was the coach of the Crimson Tide for 17 seasons. Coach Saban announced his retirement ahead of the 2024 campaign, leading to the program bringing in Kalen DeBoer as his replacement.

In the Instagram story she posted, Kristen Saban showed off her elegant all-white look. She shared a mirror selfie while wearing the white dress. Nick Saban's daughter paired it with a Chanel Handbag and a pair of chic earrings. She accompanied the post with a caption, expressing her gratitude to her stylist, Mary Glen McElveen.

"@m.g._style the perfect white combo," Kristen wrote.

Kristen Saban's IG

Kristen's love for fashion is well documented. During the 2025 Met Gala, she was awestruck by the attire of celebrities attending the event. She also heaped praise on Zendaya, who wore a stylish white outfit at the Met Gala Red Carpet.

Meanwhile, after retirement, Nick Saban focused on a new chapter of his life in the world of broadcasting. He joined the ESPN College GameDay crew as an analyst, staying close to the game he dedicated over five decades of his life to.

During the 2024 season, Saban had several memorable moments with the GameDay crew. Last Tuesday, Nick Saban, on the Rick Burgess Show, shared his thoughts on his post-retirement lifestyle.

"I'm doing great. Well, it's easier when you don't have to work 14 hours a day," Saban said. "I enjoy it ... being on GameDay keeps me involved in the game, and it's a different perspective."

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, comes forward to defend rapper Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl performance controversy

This year at the Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar was the headliner. He went viral for his performance amid his feud with Canadian rapper Drake. Lamar performed his hit song 'Not Like Us', which was a diss song on Drake, leading to mixed reactions from fans.

Kristen Saban offered her take on the situation. In an Instagram story posted in February, she dubbed the performance a 'lyrical masterpiece', while defending Kendrick Lamar.

"You're crazy if you didn't like this performance. It's a lyrical masterpiece," Kristen wrote.

The Eagles secured the Lombardi trophy after beating the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Nick Saban couldn't enjoy the same success while watching DeBoer's debut with Alabama. They finished with an underwhelming 9-4 campaign, failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs while also losing the Bowl game to Michigan.

