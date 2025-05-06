Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban awestruck as Zendeya lights up 2025 Met Gala red carpet

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban grabbed headlines last weekend when she vociferously defended her father from backlash from college football fans. This was after he supposedly interfered in the NIL environment after his meeting with President Donald Trump about the matter.

Kristen has been a staunch defender of both her father and the Crimson Tide throughout his tenure in college football and even after.

On Monday evening, the fashion-forward Kristen took a break away from defending her father to marvel at some of the stunning costumes at the 2025 Met Gala. The ever-supportive Saban reposted a picture of actress Zendaya's stylish white outfit on her Instagram stories and captioned the image with crown emojis.

When Kristen Saban got into beef with Bama fans over fashion

Kristen Saban has never been afraid of showing off her various outfits on Instagram where she has amassed a following of 90,000 over the years.

When she shared a clip of her outfit with her family on Thanksgiving, things went awry as she received hateful comments about both her walking style and outfit from Alabama fans.

Initially, Saban revealed that she would stop sharing pictures of her outfits before doubling down and revealing on her stories that instead, she would do a wardrobe sale open to her fans and that its proceeds would go to anti-bullying charities.

Saban has had several clashes with various college football fans over the years. However, this incident was the first time that she had gone up against Crimson Tide fans who had a soft spot for her due to her family's popularity in Tuscaloosa.

"It's really disappointing to see such hateful comments from a fan base I thought as friends/family for the last 17 years over an outfit and the way I walk (I have had an Achilles injury/abnormality since birth)," Kristen Saban wrote on her stories. "For my own sanity, I am stepping away from sharing anything football/family related. Thank God for retirement.

"Actually, you know what? It takes more than this to hurt my feelings. I plan to do a big Alabama game day outfits Poshmark sale soon and the earnings will go to an anti-bullying group. Thank you so much."

Since then, Kristen Saban has continued to share pictures and clips of her creative outfits with her fans, putting the December tiff with Alabama fans behind her.

