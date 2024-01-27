Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen pays tribute to Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna on 4th death anniversary

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen recently took to social media to join the world to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Bryant's death affected millions of fans all over the world, and it looks like Kristen Saban is one of them. Sportscenter made a post with snaps of the late NBA legend and his daughter on their fourth death anniversary. Kristen shared the post on her Instagram stories.

Credits: Kristen Saban's Instagram

On the morning of January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other members including the pilot, were on their way to a youth basketball game. The weather was foggy, affecting the pilot's visibility and judgment of the altitude and terrain.

Unfortunately, the helicopter crashed into a California hillside, resulting in the deaths of all nine people. Four years later, people still mourn the death of the NBA legend.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen makes a comeback on X after years

Kristen is quite popular on social media. She regularly posted updates and photos of herself showing support for her father Nick Saban during his coaching stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide before his retirement. However, Kristen had been inactive on X(formerly known as Twitter) for some time.

Back in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kristen found herself in a controversy after the game between Alabama and Ohio State was to be postponed because of the coronavirus in the Buckeyes camp. Nick Saban's daughter had questioned if the virus actually existed and called it 'BS', leading to a lot of backlash on the platform. This led to her vanishing from X.

Kristen Saban recently registered herself on X once again and even posted a video to verify her return.

“Hey friends. My page was getting questioned if it is real or not. It is. It's me, hi. I am the problem still unhinged, still here. Sorry to disappoint if you thought it was fake. But it's not, I’m back," she said.

Nick Saban may have retired as the Alabama head coach but Kristen has stated that she has no plans of leaving Tuscaloosa anytime soon.

