Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban opens up about getting threatening blocked caller ID call days after rejoining X

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, recently returned to X (formerly Twitter). Just days after rejoining, Kristen shared an experience of receiving a threatening blocked caller ID call.

She posted a meme-gif saying “Eat Glass,” highlighting the incident.

“Trying to spread joy on this app and I already get a threatening blocked caller ID call?”

Recently, Kristen confirmed her identity and addressed doubts about the authenticity of her profile via a video uploaded to X. She clarified:

"Hey friends. My page was getting questioned if it is real or not. It is. It's me, hi. I am still unhinged, still here. Sorry to disappoint if you thought it was fake. But it's not, I’m back."

In 2021, Kristen faced backlash on X during the national championship game between the Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes for labeling the Buckeyes' facing COVID-19 issues and potentially delaying the game as 'BS.'

Kristen Saban wants to chat with new Alabama HC's daughter

The Nick Saban era at Alabama has ended and the transition to new head coach Kalen DeBoer is underway. Amidst this change, Kristen Saban engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the family's thoughts.

When asked if she had a chance to chat with DeBoer's daughters, Alexis and Avery, Kristen said that the meeting hadn't happened yet but expressed her openness to "a girl chat" about all things Bama.

"I haven't met the family yet, but if his daughters want to have a girl chat about all things Bama, I'm here for them," Kristen shared.

Despite the conclusion of her father's coaching chapter, Kristen disclosed that she has no plans to leave Alabama, emphasizing her attachment to the state where her son attends school in Mountain Brook.

