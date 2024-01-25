Kalen DeBoer is going to have a tough time as Nick Saban's successor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. After being named as the head coach, DeBoer has had the arduous task of keeping the roster intact and filling out his coaching staff. And amid all this, he is not shy from seeking the 7x national championship-winning coach's help when times get tough.

Nick Saban led the program to new heights during his 17-year tenure. He won six national titles and established the Crimson Tide as a dominant force in the SEC. So it makes sense for Kalen DeBoer to take mentorship from the legendary retired head coach to continue the winning tradition in Tuscaloosa. And with Saban still having an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium after retirement, DeBoer is not looking to let go of this golden chance.

During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Kalen DeBoer said that it would be foolish of him to not capitalize on the advantage of being mentored by Nick Saban. He opened up about already taking advice frequently from Saban in the first week and expressed his gratitude to the 72-year-old for never turning him away:

"I'd be pretty foolish if I didn't lean on him, have a door that was open for him to come and see it and for me to reach out for advice. Have done that quite frequently, especially in the first week and he will be someone I know. I appreciate him having his line open for me at any time.

"He built this program to the point you invest so much in it. I know that he wants nothing more other than for this program to continue to build on what he's done, all the work that he's put in. He just doesn't want it to go float off into space, he wants it to be great."

The responsibility on Kalen DeBoer's shoulder is undoubtedly a huge one. But given his reputation and the fact that he led the Washington Huskies to a national championship final in just his second year with them, Alabama has the arsenal to help him continue the tradition of success that Nick Saban had built.

Kalen DeBoer heaps praise on players who did not leave in transfer portal after Saban's retirement

After Coach Saban's sudden retirement announcement, the team has seen the exodus of a few important players in the 30-day transfer window, with 10 players including the likes of Isaiah Bond and Caleb Downs decided to leave Tuscaloosa. But DeBoer still has faith in the remaining players and has been active in recruiting since his arrival:

"The core of our team is right here. They have a chip on their shoulder. They want to win a national championship. They had it right there in their grasp. These guys have already turned the page and moving on, and excited about what our new staff is going to do, building on what Coach Saban has done for many years here at Alabama," DeBoer said.

Fans in Tuscaloosa will be eager to see Kalen DeBoer's journey with the Crimson Tide in the coming months. Will he be able to continue Nick Saban's legacy?

