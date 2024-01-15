Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, discussed a range of topics in a recent Instagram Q&A, where fans asked her all sorts of questions. But the 28-year-old answered most of them in quite a bit of detail, including the one about her weight loss journey.

Kristen talked about how she managed to lose weight after her pregnancy and said that it changed her life for the better. And she also talked about the side effects of the treatment. The mother of two also said that it doesn't work for everybody.

“I’ve done the Mounjaro shots for a year and a half now," Kristen said. I’ve not had any crazy side effects in the last year except a mild nausea about three weeks into the injections. It was a personal decision for me to do these shots and it really has changed my life for the better health wise."

"I was at a weight that I was incredibly unhappy with and unhealthy with at that. I tried almost everything to lose weight especially after having a baby and it wasn't working,” Kristen wrote in an Instagram story.

But she also cautioned everyone who wanted to take up the same treatment, as it might work differently on different people.

“This has been the best option for me personally and it doesn't work for everyone, so just keep that in mind. You still have to work hard to maintain things in the long run. Hope that's helpful,” Coach Saban's daughter added.

Kristen Saban’s bold proclamation after Nick Saban's retirement

Kristen Saban reshared a video uploaded by Alabama football to thank Nick Saban for 17 years of service to the Crimson Tide football program. And she had a bold proclamation for her father, who retired after 50 years of coaching at various levels. Kristen called Coach Saban ‘the greatest to ever do it.'

The 72-year-old coaching legend won six national titles in Tuscaloosa, apart from winning one with the LSU Tigers earlier in his career. Even in his last year, he led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title and a place in the college football playoffs after a top-four finish.

The team lost to eventual national champions the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl but not before putting up a championship-worthy fight.

