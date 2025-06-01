Kristen Saban, the daughter of all-time great Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, has been enjoying a vacation in the Cayman Islands. She has also shared some moments of the trip on social media.

On Saturday, Saban shared an Instagram story of a trip on a luxury cruise. Kristen was seen swimming with a ray. In the video, she was seen in the water playing with the large fish.

Kristen Saban while swimming with a ray in the sea. - Source: Instagram/@kristennsaban

Swimming with the ray wasn't the only part of the day Kristen Saban shared on social media. She also shared a story of herself wearing a stylish white swimsuit.

Kristen Saban's story while traveling on a boat. - Source: Instagram/@kristennsaban

Saban was seen on the boat, likely waiting to get to the spot where she swam with the ray. She was wearing a two-piece white and black swimsuit and shades.

Nick Saban's daughter is active on social media, where she regularly shares updates of trips and everyday situations. She has a strong following, with over 90,000 followers on Instagram.

She's married to Adam Setas and has two children, who sometimes find mentions in her stories and posts.

Kristen Saban has made fish fashionable during trip to Cayman Islands

It isn't the first time Kristen Saban has shared pictures and videos from her trip to the Caribbean. On Friday, Nick Saban's daughter shared some pictures of herself in Grand Cayman.

Curiously, those images involve some fish-themed dresses. She posted a picture with a white dress and fishes stamped on it. She also shared a story with a red dress, featuring a fish, with a short message that read "A moment for the fish dress."

While she hasn't mentioned a particular fandom for fish in the past, she seems to be enjoying the "fish theme" in the Caribbean. She hasn't mentioned how long she will be staying at Grand Cayman before returning to the United States.

It isn't her first trip this month. Kristen traveled to Boston a couple of weeks ago, sharing images from her time there, where she showed her appreciation for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Despite her support, the Celtics lost their Eastern Conference semifinal series to the New York Knicks in six games.

