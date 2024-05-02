Kristen Saban seems to have attracted a lot of heat as news of her alleged involvement in an extra-marital affair with ex-Bachelorette star James Taylor hit the internet.

Taylor posted a picture of him kissing Kristen on his Instagram account with a lengthy caption explaining the whole situation. He wrote:

"I’ll get right to the point - around 2 months ago I flew out to Birmingham to see Kristen Saban, yes Nick Saban’s daughter. She picked me up and we drove to Tuscaloosa.

"Three days later she tells me she’s still married and living with her husband. I was shocked and pissed that this wasn’t made known to me before I came to visit."

Taylor also revealed the reason behind posting these pictures on a public platform.

"So why am I posting this?

Someone got these pictures and is blaackmaiiling me saying if I don’t pay them X amount of money they’ll send these pics to TMZ and the news etc and tell them I’m a cheater and a home-wrecker goin to meet married women and a liar etc," the ex-Bachelorette star stated.

Nick Saban's daughter has been married to Adam Setas since 2015. The couple have two kids together, Amelie Elizabeth and James.

Kristen Saban "wanted me" - James Taylor

While the actual truth of the situation remains murky, Taylor claims that it was Kristen Saban who was into him after receiving a comment:

"YoU wAnTeD hEr aNd U jUsT pOsTeD tHiS cUz Ur biTEr"

The ex-Bachelorette contestant at once reshared the story on Instagram claiming that it was not the case.

"I was trying to put an end to this but if we aren't playing nice - I got an eeeenndless supply of proof of how this girl wanted me," Taylor stated.

Screenshot via Instagram

The allegations and subsequent response have sparked widespread speculation on the Internet, given Kristen's rise in public profile as a fan-favorite for the Crimson Tide crowd in Tuscaloosa.

