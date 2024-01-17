Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban opens up about former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond’s transfer to Texas

It's the dawn of a new era for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban has retired after 17 years as the coach in Tuscaloosa. The reins have been passed on to former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, who shoulders the responsibility of leading a program with a successful history in the Saban era.

As Alabama goes through a coaching transition after over a decade, some players are bound to make transitions during the 30-day transfer window. The first player to make his exit from Tuscaloosa was wide receiver Isaiah Bond. After Saban's retirement, Bond became the first player to leave during the transfer window and commit to play for the Texas Longhorns.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, opened up about the young WR changing his home for the 2024 season. She did not bash Bond for his decision and instead went on to wish him all the success with the Longhorns:

"I don't think it's fair to call it jumping ship. Everyone has their own goals that they want to accomplish, and if it is elsewhere, that is totally fine. We want every one of the guys to continue to be successful wherever they are and support them."

Kirsten's Instagram Story Screenshot (Pict Credit: Kristen Saban's Instagram)

Isaiah Bond played a crucial role as the starting wide receiver in 2023. He recorded 668 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns with 48 receptions to help Alabama reach the playoff after clinching the SEC title by defeating Georgia.

However, the team's hope of clinching their seventh national title with Nick Saban ended with a defeat to Michigan in the playoff.

Isaiah Bond calls his commitment to Texas a 'business decision' after Nick Saban's retirement

After announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal and commit to Texas following an official visit on the weekend, Isaiah Bond said that he made a 'business decision' for himself.

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company. My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock."

He also added that Nick Saban's retirement played a major factor in his commitment to Texas. It will be interesting to see if other key players follow suit and make a transition in the coming days.

