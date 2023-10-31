Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban drops a hint at her getup for LSU clash on Saturday

Ahead of Alabama's game against LSU, Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban has taken account of the important match in her own way. She called it a ‘party’ indirectly, as she invited a hair stylist in Tuscaloosa to give her a party-style ponytail.

It is a moment of clash of the titans as the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) is set to face the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) on Nov. 5. Looking forward to the game, Kristen Saban uploaded a picture of the hairstyle through her IG story. She captioned it,

“Looking for a hairstylist in Tuscaloosa that can give me this fun party ponytail style Saturday morning for the LSU game.”

Kristen Saban shares her love of sports and Alabama with her father, Nick Saban. Keeping close to this, she has carved her own path. Kristen worked as a student assistant for the football program coached by her father.

Interestingly, this helped her develop her niche in sports event management. She now manages sports events for the Alabama Crimson Tide through the planning organization known as Bruno Event Team.

Kristen Saban and Nick Saban share a unique relationship

Kristen is close to her father, Nick Saban and is often spotted at the Alabama games. She was adopted by Nick and his wife, Terry Saban who raised her in Florida.

Kristen Saban began her journey as a cheerleader at the Tuscaloosa Academy. Following this, she joined the University of Alabama, staying close to her father. This is where Kristen found her true calling in event management.

Kristen married her longtime boyfriend, Adam Setas, in 2014. Pictures of Nick Saban and Kristen lit the sports columns as the father-daughter duo enjoyed the wedding.

Kristen’s net worth is around $500,000, mostly from her event planning career. One of her other ventures includes a non-profit organization for kids called the ‘Nick Kids’. She has grown under her father’s influential career, whose net worth stands at $70,000,000 as of now.

Nick Saban focused on LSU's offense

Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the media, sharing his insights on the upcoming clash with the LSU Tigers. Saban expressed the benefits of having a bye week during this part of the season. Saban knows how important the match is for both teams. He said,

“I told the players when they left Thursday after practice that I wanted them to enjoy their time off but I also wanted them to be focused and ready to go all in when we get back because LSU is really, really good team. They're probably one of the best teams in the country right now — I know that one they are the best team in the country on offense.”

This game, according to Saban, has evolved into a rivalry contest given the consistently high rankings of both teams. It holds crucial importance within their division. The coach's words reflect the gravity of this game and how mindful he is about LSU’s offense.