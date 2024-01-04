Nick Saban's dream of winning his seventh national title with Alabama came to an end in the Rose Bowl semifinal game. The Michigan Wolverines advanced to the finals to face Washington. However, Saban has another reason to celebrate a different milestone with the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban's daughter recently took to social media to share a heartwarming post celebrating her father completing 17 years as the head coach of Alabama. Saban joined the program back in 2007 and has established it as one of the best college football teams throughout the years. Kristen accompanied the post with the caption:

"YEAR SEVENTEEN. Today marks 17 years with the greatest school, the greatest team and the greatest fans. I love the heck out of you. Tuscaloosa, Home and family, forever. Let's keep it rolling."

Throughout the 17 years Saban has spent in Tuscaloosa, he's led the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national championships. Their last natty run was back in the 2020 campaign when Alabama recorded an undefeated 13-0 season and thwarted Ohio State 52-24 to emerge as national winners.

This season, the Crimson Tide had shown resilience and impressed CFB fans with a strong comeback after their disappointing Week 2 loss to Texas. Nick Saban secured a winning streak after Week 2 which ultimately led them to a SEC Championship victory and a place in the playoffs.

However, the contest with Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal proved to be the end of their natty hunt this season. Despite resilient efforts once again, Jim Harbaugh's team clinched the win in OT and will now be on the quest for his first national championship with the Wolverines.

What does Nick Saban's daughter do for a living?

Just like her father, Kristen had an innate passion for sports, especially sports management. So after obtaining her bachelor's degree, she started working and making a career in the sports management industry.

Today, she works with the Bruno Event Team which is a sports event-planning organization in Birmingham. Kristen works as their Public Relations and Marketing Officer while also handling their social media. The organization has the Alabama athletic department as its client. Thus it also helps her maintain a professional relationship with her father as well.

