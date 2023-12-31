Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has been enjoying her birthday week ahead of Alabama's Rose Bowl on Jan 1, 2024. Recently, Kristen was seen enacting the famous scene from the movie Harry Potter.

She posted a story on Instagram that featured her sitting on a stool with the enchanted sorting hat hovering over her head. She then eagerly awaited the announcement of her house for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Wasting no time, The sorting hat allocated the house of Slytherin to Nick Saban's daughter upon hearing which the 33-year-old jumped with joy. Embedding a 'House of Slytherin' logo on her story, she captioned the post:

"I'd play a great villain, trust me 🐍"

Kristen Saban via Instagram stories

With the Rose Bowl on the horizon, Kristen will be supporting her dad as they take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

Exploring more about Kristen Saban

Kristen is known for her ever-present support of the Alabama Crimson Tide and is the adopted daughter of Nick Saban. While attending the University of Alabama, she served as a student assistant for the football program under her father, carving out her path in the sports world.

After graduating, Kristen pursued her passion for sports management, venturing into the sports events planning industry. Currently, she holds the position of an event manager at the Bruno Event Team in Birmingham.

In her role, she serves as the public relationship and marketing officer and social media manager. Her expertise contributes to the organization's success in executing various professional techniques to achieve clients' marketing and communication goals.

Her work at the Bruno Event Team allows her to maintain a close connection with the Crimson Tide, as the organization's clients include the Alabama athletic department.

Kristen is a dedicated member of the board of directors at the Nick's Kids Foundation. Her extensive experience also includes a previous stint as a marketing director at Mercedes Benz, Birmingham.

