Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban raves about Taylor Swift inspired merch for dad, calls it "the most iconic shirt EVER"

Over the years, Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has become quite popular amongst the Alabama fanbase. She has never been shy about speaking her mind and sharing her thoughts with her followers.

Because of her outspoken nature, Kristen Saban has gone on to amass over 40 thousand followers on Instagram alone. She regularly shares about her life and all the events that take place in the CFB world. sheeSabh

She also posts pictures of attending Nick Saban's games, mostly when they are played at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, Kristen has once again come forward to show her support for her dad. But this time, it is being hyped about her dad's merchandise that is inspired by iconic pop star Taylor Swift. She shared a story on Instagram where an apparel company called JNJ Apparel is coming out with Nick Saban Dynasty Eras T-shirts.

The design of the shirt is inspired by Taylor Swift's Era Tour visuals, which went viral during her tour. Now, JNJ Apparel has added its own twist to it to make it viable for fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kristen Saban looks impressed with the t-shirts, as she captioned her story:

"With the most iconic shirt EVER", while tagging JNJ Apparel.

Image Credits: Kristen Saban's Instagram

Recently, Nick Saban went on to defeat Arkansas 24-21 in a heated Week 7 game. However, Saban is not really happy with the way his team performed. The Crimson Tide were up 21-6 by the end of the first half. But later on, they allowed Arkansas to make a comeback, as they scored 15 points in the second half.

Saban was not happy with this and addressed how his team needs to learn to not give their rivals chances of a comeback and put these games to sleep.

"Hopefully, we can learn how to beat the other team- not just win the game, but beat the other team. Which means you gotta play for 60 minutes. You gotta execute, do your job, have discipline, do it for one play at a time for 60 minutes in the game", Saban said.

Kristen Saban wanted to move to Texas for an interesting reason

After their Week 7 contest, Nick Saban's daughter posted a story on Instagram. The story was a reel of a scenic horseback ride in the state of Texas while the sun was setting, leaving an orange hue in the sky.

For Kristen, this was a good reason to move to Texas. She accompanied the story with the caption:

Expand Tweet

"Brb moving to Texas for these sunsets"

While her Texas dreams may have to wait for a while, she'll definitely be rooting for her father's dream of winning another national championship this year.