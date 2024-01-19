Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is known for her gameday looks and fashion statements and regularly shares her fashion styles with her fans. She recently shared her plans to transform her hair look on Instagram and asked her social media followers if they wanted her to go ahead with the new hairstyle.

“It's hair day and this is the inspo. Do I do it?” the 28-year-old asked the fans before deleting the Instagram story.

Kristen recently revealed that she takes inspiration from Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's stylist wife, Loreal Sarkisian for her fashion sense.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, opened up on her weight-loss journey

Kristen Saban recently interacted with fans on Instagram through a Q&A session. She lifted the lid on numerous topics, ranging from football to lifestyle. And one of the topics that she touched on was her journey to lose weight, especially after becoming a mother.

Nick Saban's daughter revealed that she took Mounjaro shots for a year and a half to bring her weight under control. While she said that it changed her life for the better, the mom of two kids also revealed the side effects she faced due to the shots. And that was mild nausea in the early stages of the treatment.

Kristen also warned that while the treatment might have worked for her, it is not for everybody. And the shots might help bring down the weight but one has to work hard to maintain it in the long run.

