"This is why your circle matters" - Nick Saban's daughter Kristen shares thought-provoking message on Jesus

Kristen, Nick Saban's daughter, recently shared a thoughtful message on Jesus Christ with her fans and followers on Instagram, alluding to the Bible. Her message emphasized having good friends for a more fulfilling life.

Kristen Saban regularly shares her thoughts through social media posts and stories. She recently opened up about several things through an Instagram Q&A, including her method of losing weight. Her latest post was about a person’s close friend circle and why it matters.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach's daughter shared a screenshot of a quote from the Book of Mark on her Instagram post. It read:

"In the Book of Mark, Jesus healed a paralyzed man because of his friends' faith. This is why your inner circle matters"

Most recently, Kristen Saban and her family had come down to Los Angeles to see the Crimson Tide take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. They enjoyed some sightseeing apart from backing Alabama against the eventual national champions. Coach Saban took the field as the team's head coach for one last time. Unfortunately for him, the Wolverines defeated the Crimson Tide.

Kristen Saban was relieved her dad, Nick Saban, bid farewell to Alabama

Kristen Saban recently opened up about how she felt about her father's retirement while interacting with fans on Instagram.

“I think a lot of us were starting to feel run-down and stressed, at least I know I was feeling that way. I kind of felt an end coming but didn't know when. All I know is I felt exhausted,” the 28-year-old said.

Coach Saban will reportedly return to Alabama as an advisor. Will the fans see Kristen Saban supporting the team in the stadium next season?

