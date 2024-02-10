Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban is in a whole mood in herself. In a tweet, Kristen shared a video, humorously imitating a conversation with Miss Terry.

The video captures Kristen standing in front of a mirror in an oversized off-white t-shirt, mimicking the discussion.

The background audio imitates Miss Terry saying,

"I need you to promise me that you'll be on your best behavior."

To this, Kristen, with her unique flair, responds,

"I promised other people that I'll be on my worst behavior and I gave my word."

Nick Saban’s daughter is an influential figure in the college football world. She revealed that she’s not going anywhere even after former Alabama HC's transition who's setting up an office at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Kristen Saban receives blocked caller ID call

Kristen returned to X last month, but her comeback was marred by an unsettling encounter. She revealed receiving a threatening blocked caller ID call.

She expressed her dismay by sharing a meme-gif with the caption "Eat Glass." Her tweet was captioned,

“Trying to spread joy on this app and I already get a threatening blocked caller ID call?”

Known for her candid updates on Instagram, she clarified her reentry to the micro-blogging platform with a video saying,

"It's me, hi. I am the problem still unhinged, still here. Sorry to disappoint if you thought it was fake. But it's not, I’m back."

Expect to see Nick Saban's daughter in a more prominent role in Tuscaloosa as she highlights her commitment to the Tide.

