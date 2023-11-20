Nick Saban's daughter in law Samira Saban ditches Taylor Swift for Eagles takedown as Tay Tay's music gets banned from radio stations

A huge NFL battle is approaching, and Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, has taken sides. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the massive Monday Night Football clash, and Samira, the wife of Nicholas Saban, has ditched Taylor Swift for the Eagles, at least temporarily.

Reports have emerged from Philadelphia that the city’s radio stations, like Q102, have banned the pop star’s music ahead of the Eagles vs. Chiefs matchup. Samira Saban backed the decision with a social media post and her own note. This is even though the Alabama coach's daughter-in-law is a huge Taylor Swift fan.

In a note she wrote on her Instagram story while sharing the news, Samira expressed her love for Tay Tay but added that Monday means more to her than the 12-time Grammy winner.

“I love you Taylor, but Monday means more. LET'S GO PHILLY,” Samira wrote.

Credit: Samira Saban IG

Swift has been a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, but her relationship with the Chiefs star Travis Kelce has reportedly prompted the radio station to take that decision. They want to reduce the distractions that the Eagles players may face.

Swift has been seen at numerous Chiefs games supporting the team. Even the Eagles center and Travis' brother Jason Kelce sent a message to Tay Tay’s father, urging him not to be swayed out of the Eagles fandom due to his brother's "devilishly good looks" and his relationship with Taylor.

Both the teams will renew their Super Bowl LVII rivalry on Monday, with the Eagles desperate to get revenge for their loss in February. They also hope to sway Taylor Swift back into the Eagles fold with their performance. And Samira Saban will back them more than she supports the pop star.

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Who stands where?

Both the Eagles and the Chiefs came into the season as Super Bowl favorites and continue to be through their performance on the field. The Eagles are 8-1 coming into Week 11. Their only loss came against the New York Jets, who beat them 20-14.

On the other hand, the Chiefs are 7-2 right now, losing out to the Detroit Lions 20-21 in the season's opening game and, more recently, 24-9 to the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Both the teams have Taylor Swift to base their rivalry on.