Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, was seen talking with Jason Kelce’s brother during the Argentinian leg of the Eras Tour. It’s a significant development in the blossoming relationship between Travis Kelce and the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

However, football fans quickly noticed that the Swift patriarch wore a Chiefs lanyard. It’s a sight that the All-Pro Center disapproved. Because of this, the brothers hinted at a huge discussion in the next episode of their New Heights podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kelce is furious about Travis Kelce influencing Taylor Swift’s father

Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and moved to Wyomissing later on. Both boroughs in Berks County are roughly an hour away from Philadelphia. As a resident of the area, Scott Swift was a lifetime Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Jason Kelce cannot stand him wearing the Chiefs lanyard while talking to his younger brother. The Super Bowl LII champion expressed the following regarding that image:

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott. This is ridiculous.”

To which Travis Kelce replied:

“Got him over to the good side, baby.”

It’s a perfect teaser for the upcoming New Heights episode after the Eagles and the Chiefs had their bye week. While the tight end was in Argentina, the offensive lineman appeared on the Thursday Night Football booth with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

The discussion during the Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers game inevitably turned to the Michaels asking Jason Kelce about his brother and Swift. The Pro Bowl center shared that he doesn’t know much about the developments because Travis stopped sharing details because he hinted about their relationship.

But after that New Heights episode launches, the plot will thicken because the Kelce brothers will face each other on the football field.

Travis Kelce goes against Jason Kelce in Week 11

Scott Swift wearing the Kansas City Chiefs lanyard is just one of the subplots leading into this blockbuster showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Earlier this year, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Hence, Jason Kelce and the Eagles are looking for revenge.

However, Travis Kelce and Kansas City won’t let that happen, especially now that they have the best record in the highly competitive AFC. Likewise, there are questions about whether Taylor Swift will attend the battle of the NFL’s best teams.

Being there might be difficult because the game will be on Monday Night Football, one day after her third concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having her in person could boost the Chiefs’ winning chances because they haven’t lost when she’s in the stadium.