"Nick Saban took trip to tempo town": CFB world reacts to impressive swing skills of football coaches at Regions Traditions

The college football world was impressed with the golf swings of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. Saban and Smart were playing in the Pro-Am at the Regions Traditions golf tournament, one of the PGA Champions Tour five majors.

It's a big golf event, and through the years Saban and Smart are among people involved in college football to participate in the Pro-Am.

On Wednesday, Saban and Smart showed off their golf skills, which impressed fans..

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Nick took a trip to tempo town," a fan wrote.

"Kirby, but Sabans got the tempo for the low score," another fan wrote.

Some fans were thoroughly impressed by Smart's golf swing and believe he'a a good golfer.

Expand Tweet

"Kirby with the hammer strike!," a fan wrote.

"I will go with Kirby today but when younger probably Nick," a fan added.

Along with Smart and Kirby, new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer was also was a of the Pro-Am, and fans also liked his golf swing. Fans blasted Hugh Freeze for his golf swing, though.

Expand Tweet

"That Freeze swing is something different," a fan wrote.

"Definitely not Hugh!," a fan added.

Although some of their golf swings are better than others, all of them are more focused on coaching college football rather than golf.

Kirby Smart heaps praise on Nick Saban

Nick Saban will no longer be coaching in college football this season, as he announced his retirement after the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Smart used to coach under Saban, and since taking over as the coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, Smart says that Saban has been nothing but good to him.

“Nick’s been great,” Smart said. “He’s been wonderful for my career. He’s a great man. He’s a leader in college football, he continues to do that. He’s been very supportive of me and my family.”

In the last game Nick Saban and Smart coached against each other, it was Saban and the Crimson Tide who got the win, as they defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

The win by Alabama also eliminated Smart and the Bulldogs from making the college football playoff as the Crimson Tide punched their ticket to the college football playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback