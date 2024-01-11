Nick Saban vs Pete Carroll statistical comparison 2024: Records, notable achievements and more

Nick Saban and Pete Carroll are two of the best football coaches of all time, and both will no longer be coaching.

Saban had been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007, but on Wednesday, the 72-year-old announced his retirement from football.

"The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me," Saban said in an Alabama statement. "We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it.

"We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home."

Hours before Saban announced his retirement, the Seattle Seahawks announced Pete Carroll was out as head coach after 14 years.

Seahawks owner Jody Allen stated that Carroll's role is evolving from coach to advisor:

"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organization as an advisor.

"His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward."

With both legendary coaches no longer coaching, let's take a look at their careers.

Nick Saban vs. Pete Carroll - Wins

Nick Saban announced his retirement

Nick Saban retired after going 292-71-1 all-time as a college coach while going 15-17 in two seasons in the NFL. Overall, between college and the NFL, Saban is 307-88-1 all-time as a head coach.

Saban is 15th all-time in career wins at college with 292, as the leader is John Gagliardi with 489 wins.

Pete Carroll, meanwhile, went 170-120-1 in the NFL and, in college, went 97-19 for a total record of 267-139-1 between the NFL and college.

Saban has recorded 40 more wins than Carroll and 51 fewer losses.

Nick Saban and Pete Carroll - Achievements

Nick Saban and Pete Carroll are two of the greatest football coaches in history due to their achievements.

Saban has won seven college football national championships, the most in college football history. He also became the first coach in college football to win a national championship with two different FBS programs - LSU and Alabama - since the inception of the AP Poll.

He's also won the SEC title 11 times, is a two-time AP college football coach of the year and five-time SEC college football coach of the year.

On the other hand, Pete Caroll is one of four coaches ever to win both a college football national championship and a Super Bowl.

Carroll won two national championships with USC and a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.