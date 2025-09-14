"Nico Iamaleava got this dude fired in 3 weeks," "0-3 will do that to you": CFB fans react as UCLA fires DeShaun Foster in his second season 

The UCLA Bruins announced on Sunday that they have relieved DeShaun Foster of all his head coaching duties. After a disappointing 0-3 start to the season, including embarrassing losses to Mountain West teams, Foster came to an end. As soon as this news went viral, the college football fans on the internet did not hold back from reacting to the news.

Many fans blamed the starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, after Foster lost his job. A fan wrote:

"Nico got this dude fired in 3 weeks."

"Another chapter to the Nico saga," another fan commented.

" Nico Iamgoingtoruinyourteam," an X user said.

Other fans believed that DeShaun Foster had it coming because of the team's winless start.

"0-3 will do that to you," said a fan on X.

"Surprise surprise, the worst team in the country in ucla, it reached all times lows Friday night," another fan chimed in.

"Yeah, it's pretty bad when you beat by the Lobos... at home... in a beat down...," one fan commented.

Foster signed a five-year, $15 million contract with UCLA in February 2024 after Chip Kelly's departure. As per the terms of the contract, the Bruins owe him over $7 million.

DeShaun Foster had no head coaching experience

Foster, a former UCLA star running back, had no prior coordinator experience. He was part of the coaching staff under both Jim Mora and Chip Kelly before becoming the head coach.

He finished his tenure with a 5-10 record over 15 games. The team's poor performance raised serious questions about its ability to win any games, given the soft early-season schedule and heavy losses.

“Serving as the head coach at UCLA, my beloved alma mater, has been the honor of a lifetime,” DeShaun Foster said in a statement. “While I am deeply disappointed that we were unable to achieve the success that our players, fans, and university deserve, I am grateful for the opportunity to have led this program.”

The UCLA Bruins have chosen Tim Skipper as the interim coach for the rest of the season while the team looks for a permanent replacement.

