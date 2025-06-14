Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden reveals major career milestone after dramatic UCLA commitment 

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava's brother, Madden, revealed a major personal milestone he achieved recently. The younger brother of the new UCLA Bruins quarterback studied at Long Beach Poly High School.

On Friday, Madden Iamaleva shared a few stories on his Instagram celebrating his early graduation from Long Beach Poly. He reposted another story of himself in his graduation gown from his mother, Marleena. The photo was accompanied by a message that contained words of encouragement:

"I love your enthusiasm for life my Madden! Early grad & early enrollee! Your walk was an experience I'm glad you had. Thanks to these parents of yours for all the hard work in raising you! A job well done! Congrats Iamaleava! We love you!" the caption read.

Madden Iamaleva's Instagram story (Image Source: @madden.iamaleava/Instagram)

Just like his brother, Madden Iamaleava is also a quarterback. He was initially committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect of the 2025 recruiting class.

However, after Nico Iamaleava's dramatic exit from the Tennessee Volunteers, Madden also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal even before taking the field for the team.

Nico had a fallout with the Vols after his demands for a new NIL contract. This led to him ending up signing with the UCLA Bruins, which reportedly paid him less than what he was earning as a part of Josh Heupel's team. After the quarterback signed with the Bruins, Madden Iamaleava followed suit and joined his brother's team.

After deciding to leave the Razorbacks, the University's Athletic Director, Hunter Yurachek, shared a blunt message that players should pay their NIL buyout or face legal action.

"I have spoken with the leadership team at Arkansas Edge and expressed my support in their pursuit to enforce their rights under any agreement violated by our student-athletes moving forward," Yurachek said. "We appreaciate Edge's investment in our student-athletes and acknowledge the enforcement of these agreements is vital in our new world of college athletics."

Joel Klatt calls out Tennessee for handling of Nico Iamaleava's situation

The quarterback spent two seasons with the Vols before making the move to UCLA. During his freshman campaign, Iamaleava served as the backup to Joe Milton before taking over the QB1 duties last season.

On Tuesday, CFB analyst Joel Klatt shared his thoughts on Iamaleava's NIL situation with the Vols. He opened up about the pressure that coach Josh Heupel and his team will face in 2025 after losing their quarterback:

"It doesn't help that they lost their quarterback. I'm sorry, but there's just more story than the Tennessee faithful wanna throw out there. They ran out there and ran Nico Iamaleava under the bus."

After Iamaelava's departure, ex-Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar joined the team. He initially decided to join the Bruins but changed his mind after Iamaleava's departure.

