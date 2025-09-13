  • home icon
  • "Nico Iamaleava will not make it to the NFL": UCLA QB gets torched after disastrous performance in 35-10 loss to New Mexico Lobos

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 13, 2025 06:35 GMT
NCAA Football: Utah at UCLA - Source: Imagn
Nico Iamaleava is 0-3 as the starting quarterback of the UCLA Bruins after the Bruins suffered a 35-10 loss at home in Friday's showdown against the New Mexico Lobos.

The quarterback completed 22 of the 34 attempted passes for 217 yards, with one passing touchdown and one interception as he struggled to find receivers in the blowout loss.

Fans blasted Nico Iamaleava for his disastrous losing streak with the Bruins.

Iamaleava spent his first two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. He helped them to a 10-3 record while qualifying for the 12-team playoffs last year, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.

The quarterback demanded a new NIL deal from the Vols after the season, but was denied, leading to his transfer to the UCLA Bruins. On the other hand, Heupel acquired Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar.

The Bruins suffered a 10-43 loss in their season opener against the Utah Utes. In that game, Iamaleava completed 11 of the 22 passes he attempted for 136 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The quarterback had another disastrous outing against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium last week. Iamaleava completed 29 of the 41 passes he attempted for 255 yards and one rushing touchdown with one interception. The Bruins suffered a 30-23 loss, raising questions about his fit as the team's QB1.

FOX Sports' Aaron Torres trolls Nico Iamaleava after disappointing loss against New Mexico

Aaron Torres trolled the UCLA quarterback for his underwhelming performance on Friday night.

On X, he shared a post taking a jab at the quarterback and his decision to leave Tennessee over NIL money.

"The good news for Nico Iamaleava is that yeah, he may be losing a ton of UCLA, but at least hes making way less money doing it," Torres wrote.
Last season, DeShaun Foster recorded a 5-7 record during his debut with the team and his second year is not off to a great start. The Bruins take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 27 after a bye week.

Can Iamaleava secure his first win of the season with his new team at NW Medicine Field at Martin Stadium?

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
