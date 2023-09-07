"NIL money must be hittin" - CFB fans troll Caleb Williams following his father's recent take on NFL draft disparities and worst possible scenarios

Caleb Williams is the face of the college football world, continuing to mesmerize the nation with his performances for USC. If he declares for the 2024 NFL draft, almost all experts have him going as the first pick.

Therein lies the problem for Williams' father, who believes the current NFL draft system is not fair for college players. As it stands, the NFL team with the worst record gets the first pick for the next year's draft. Sometimes, that could change. A team could decide to trade away its pick for additional picks, but that's not as usual.

This is done to maintain parity in the league, helping all teams have a fair chance to compete over time. All major American sports leagues do it this way, with the NBA and the MLB having the same draft process. This way you avoid the decades-long domination of some teams as it happens in European soccer.

The problem for Williams' father is that this almost certainly means that his son will arrive at a franchise that is currently in disarray. Famously, back in 2004, quarterback Eli Manning refused to ever play for the team that drafted him. This forced the San Diego Chargers to immediately trade him to the New York Giants.

The father of the star signal-caller gave GQ Magazine his thoughts on the current NFL draft system:

“The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards. The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league – because of their desire for parity – gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse.

“So if there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

Reactions to Caleb Williams' father's comments

Fans reacted to the comments made by the superstar's father on Twitter:

Others commented on how much money would it take to make Caleb Williams stay for another year at USC.

Others decided to raise their voice in defense of the age-old draft system.

Others questioned if this was showing the father's lack of trust in his son's ability to turn the fortunes of an NFL team.

Others mentioned the fact that if Williams arrives at a well-established team he might not see much playing time.

Caleb Williams' Week 2

Williams and the sixth-ranked Trojans face the Stanford Cardinal in Week 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

While the Trojans should make quick work of Stanford, the encounter between the two rival California schools is always fun to watch.