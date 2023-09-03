Shilo Sanders NFL Draft: When will Deion Sanders’ son become eligible to get drafted?

Shilo Sanders will be eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes safety is currently playing in his fifth season of college football, and after this, he still has a year of college eligibility left.

College football players must play in at least three seasons at the NCAA level before declaring for the NFL Draft. Shilo Sanders is participating in his fifth NCAA football season, so he's more than eligible to jump to the NFL.

While Shilo could have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he elected to partake in another year of college football to improve his Draft stock. Judging by his official Buffaloes debut performance, he made the right decision.

Shilo Sanders 2024 NFL Draft projection

Following the 2022 college football season, some draft analysts rated Shilo Sanders as the 110th-best DB in the country. This ranking isn't palatable for a prospect looking to get drafted, so Shilo likely decided to keep playing college football.

However, it is essential to note that Shilo's last collegiate team, Jackson State, wasn't playing in a super competitive conference. Moving to Colorado should correct that flaw, and if Shilo can carve out a niche as a starter for the Buffaloes, then his draft stock could look more promising.

As Shilo Sanders enters his fifth college football season, he must dominate the PAC-12 conference and maybe the Big-12 to shoot up the draft boards. Thankfully, he's in the right spot, as his dad, Deion Sanders, is known to get the best out of his players. Also, being on the same team as Travis Hunter would undoubtedly help.

What to expect from Shilo Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023

The Colorado Buffaloes started their 2023 college football season with a shock 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU.

The TCU Horned Frogs made the 2023 National Championship Game, and they were seen as dark horses to make a similar run in 2024. However, Coach Prime and his squad had other ideas, as they defeated the Horned Frogs on the ground and in the air in one of the biggest upsets of opening weekend.

However, Colorado Buffaloes fans shouldn't get too ahead of themselves, as it is still in the early stages of their rebuild. The Buffaloes will seek a decent position in the super-competitive PAC-12 conference.

A run in the Big 12 would be nice if they're good enough. The likes of Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders would need to live up to their reputations as the Buffaloes' progress this season will likely fall on their shoulders.

One thing is for sure: Deion Sanders would be rallying the troops as they look to make a splash in the college football scene. Under Coach Prime, everything seems attainable for the Colorado Buffaloes.