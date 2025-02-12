“No one deserves this more”: LSU star Garrett Nussmeier pens heartfelt letter to dad for securing Super Bowl title against the Chiefs

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a breakout season for the LSU Tigers this season. In his first season as the starter after three years as a backup, Nussmeier completed 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4052 yards and 29 touchdowns. It was a great season for him, but it did not beat out his father Doug's season.

Doug Nussmeier is the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, and he won the Super Bowl on Sunday. With a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Doug Nussmeier and the Philadelphia Eagles became Super Bowl champions.

Nussmeier has had a long road to the Super Bowl. His playing and coaching careers date back to 1994. Since then, he has spent time in college, the CFL, and the NFL. On Tuesday, Garrett Nussmeier penned a heartfelt message for his dad on Instagram after his Super Bowl victory.

"The original 13. High School State Champion, a National Champion, Grey Cup winner, and now a WORLD CHAMPION," Nussmeier wrote. "I couldn't ask for a greater role model, friend, and father. You are the true definition of a winner in all aspects of life. No one deserves this more than you."

"Thank you for allowing our family to be a part of your journey. We are so proud of you and are so grateful that you are receiving the recognition that you deserve! I love you and I could not be more grateful for everything you do! Congratulations, this is only the beginning. God Is Good! Hebrews 11:6."

This was Doug Nussmeier's first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the QB coach for the LA Chargers in 2023. Before that, he was a coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 to 2022.

Garrett Nussmeier will not join his father in the NFL for another season

After his breakout season, there were rumors that Garrett Nussmeier could declare for the NFL early. However, he opted to stay in college for another season to develop his skills. This was likely a wise decision, as it is unlikely he would have been drafted very high had he declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

While Garrett Nussmeier has not declared for the draft yet, he could have a glimpse at where he might end up. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is set to take the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job.

Insider Albert Breer reported on Tuesday that Garrett's father, Doug Nussmeier, is in the running to take the offensive coordinator job. If that is the case, the Nussmeier's could be reunited in New Orleans in the 2026 NFL draft.

