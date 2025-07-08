"No s**t we will be better than 6-6" - Nebraska legend Will Compton takes dig at Josh Pate over prediction for Matt Rhule's team

Matt Rhule took over as the coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in November 2022. During his debut campaign, he led them to a 5-7 campaign. There was improvement last season, as Rhule and Co. team finished 7-6 and had a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College.

As Matt Rhule gears up for year three with Nebraska, CFB analyst Josh Pate shared his prediction for them this upcoming season. According to him, the Cornhuskers will go better than a 6-6 overall record.

Former Nebraska legend Will Compton was ticked off by Josh Pate's tone while sharing his take about the team, taking a dig at the analyst while expressing his support for his alma mater.

"Oh wow. What a 'risky' take! 'I'm willing to predict. ... I'm willing to back with my own money that Nebraska will be better than 6-6' No s**t we will be better than 6-6," Compton tweeted hwhile tagging Josh Pate.

Will Compton played linebacker for the Cornhuskers from 2008 to 2012. After redshirting his freshman campaign, he played 48 games during his collegiate journey.

Compton recorded 247 total tackles, 5.0 sacks and 14 tackles for loss before he was signed by the Washington Commanders (formerly Washington Redskins) after going undrafted in the 2013 NFL draft.

Matt Rhule has high praise for Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola

The Cornhuskers had true freshman Dylan Raiola as their starting quarterback last season. He recorded 2,819 yards and 13 TDs passing while leading them to a bowl victory on his collegiate debut.

As Raiola gears up for year two with Nebraska, Matt Rhule shared his thoughts about the quarterback with ESPN's Greg McElroy, heaping praise on Raiola while opening up on the conversations he's had with Raiola regarding areas of improvement.

"He's always a tremendous worker," Rhule said (10:40). "I think, you know, when you're a young player, you know you can be emotional and things are great, you're great, but when things get bad, sometimes you get quiet, introverted, you start to get frustrated.

"To me, it's not about his highs being any higher. It's about his low not being so low. It's the same for our whole team. And so what I loved about dealing is the consistency that he's got brought into."

The Nebraska Cornhuskers begin their 2025 campaign against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium.

