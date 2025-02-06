"No sacks taken! Let's go Sheddi!": Fans cheer for Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB set to compete in NFL Super Bowl LIX flag football game

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. However, before April's event and the NFL scouting combine, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback will participate in the Super Bowl LIX weekend flag football game on Saturday.

The flag football game will be held in collaboration with YouTube. Several big-shot content creators, music celebrities, football legends and other athletes will participate in this cross-cultural event. Popular Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed were named captains of this flag football game.

College football fans took to social media to react to Shedeur Sanders' participation in this highly anticipated, star-studded showdown.

"No sacks taken! Let's go Sheddi!" one fan commented.

"Hope ya do great Shedeur," another fan said.

"Let him just qb please we need no injuries," this fan wrote.

"Shedeur to Duke Dennis will feed families," another fan stated.

"Him and Vick gon have some trick plays fasho," this fan commented.

"Only watching for Shedeur, Deestroying and Mark," one fan said.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be the first quarterback off the board during the draft in April. He was recently invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. However, the QB decided to forego the practice week and the game and instead utilized this time to get close to NFL representatives attending the all-star college game.

During the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs to a 9-4 record and their first bowl-game appearance since 2020. He finished his two-season stint in Boulder with 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns while being honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Shedeur Sanders trolls dad Coach Prime over his future plans

Deion Sanders is renovating his huge million-dollar property in Texas to be equipped with several state-of-the-art facilities. On Monday, "Well Off Media" posted a video on YouTube where Shedeur Sanders was hanging out at his dad's home and chatting with his friends outdoors.

The Colorado QB talked about how Coach Prime is planning on building an outdoor gym facility on his property. Shedeur then revealed how he trolled his father about his plans.

"Dad told me he gonna make an outdoor gym... He told me he gonna build and outdoor workout area over there," Shedeur said (3:25). "I'm like, 'you are already pushing 60 dog.' He told me, 'I'm making an outdoor gym.' I told him, 'who's gonna be working out out there?' He's already pushing 60 and you got a good run left."

Deion Sanders built a successful career in the NFL during his playing days, winning two Super Bowls with two different teams. While Shedeur teases his father for his age, he also looks forward to having a successful journey like him in the league. It will be interesting to see if Shedeur can create the same legacy Coach Prime has in the NFL.

