Giants WR Malik Nabers reveals his preference for team's QB room in 2025 season amid Shedeur Sanders buzz

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers wants a veteran in the quarterback room next season, particularly if the team decides to take a rookie quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nabers spoke to PFL Live on Wednesday and was asked for his thoughts on the Giants potentially using their first-round pick (No. 3 overall) to select a QB, possibly Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Nabers doesn't seem to have a preference between either of the two young signal-callers, as long as a veteran is added to the locker room to help them learn the ropes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Malik Nabers said. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Malik Nabers was the Giants' first-round selection in last year's draft and was selected sixth overall. The 21-year-old put up very impressive numbers, hauling in 109 passes - an NFL record for rookie wide receivers - to go along with 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

Of course, Nabers and the Giants went through quite the quarterback carousel in 2024. Four different quarterbacks started for New York including Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.

None of those options appear to be what the Giants are looking to build around moving forward, especially Jones who was released by the club before eventually signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Nabers is hoping that the Giants will have a franchise quarterback once they hit the gridiron to kick off the 2025 season.

Malik Nabers could be catching passes from Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in 2025

The two likely options for the Giants at quarterback for the 2025 NFL Draft remain Sanders and Ward. Sanders just wrapped up his senior year with the Colorado Buffaloes, where he was coached by his Pro Football Hall of Famer father, Deion Sanders.

ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. currently has the Colorado QB going to the Giants at No. 3 on his mock draft.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders has been under the tutelage of his father for the entirety of his collegiate career and helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record this season that included a bowl game appearance.

As for Ward, he is another senior passer who enters the draft after he and the Miami Hurricanes amassed a 10-3 record. Ward and the Hurricanes also managed a bowl game appearance, dropping a one-point contest to Iowa State 42-41 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The 2025 NFL Draft will go down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.