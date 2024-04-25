"Nobody that eats, sleeps, and breathes football more": Michigan's J.J. McCarthy recounts Jim Harbaugh's ability to get best out of players

Former Michigan star QB J.J. McCarthy had nothing but love for his old coach, Jim Harbaugh, as evidenced by his words in a recent appearance on "NFL Total Access."

Here is an excerpt of the interview, McCarthy gave on the show, posted on X by NFL Total Access' official account.

"I would say first with coach Harbaugh, he's the ultimate football guy. There's nobody that eats, sleeps, breathes football more than that guy. When you see that outta your coach, like, you just wanna run through a brick wall for him right away."

McCarthy continues:

"But then when he does the little things like, every 6 AM workout he`s there with us working out in his khakis, and every fourth quarter finisher in his khakis, pushing these 280-pound sleds 50 yards down the field. And he`s just going through it. And afterwards, you're seeing him on the ground just like everyone else going to that dark place."

Jim Harbaugh notably led Michigan to a perfect season and to its first college football national championship since 1997. The Wolverines went completely undefeated throughout the regular season and prevailed over the previously undefeated Washington Huskies in the national title game.

But right after his win, however, Harbaugh announced his departure from Ann Arbor. He is now moving back to the NFL, this time taking a head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers--his second stint in the pros after his years at the helm of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

As for J.J. McCarthy, the Michigan QB that Jim Harbaugh himself called the best ever is one of the best prospects in this year's NFL Draft. The former Wolverines starting signal-caller is due to be drafted in the first round--if not first overall, then definitely in the lottery.

Jim Harbaugh's upcoming NFL season

For the Los Angeles Chargers, hiring Jim Harbaugh had a lot of upsides to it--far beyond him winning the national championship with Michigan. One of these involves their star quarterback Justin Herbert, whom pundits believe could be unleashed onto the NFL under Harbaugh's system (via Sports Illustrated).

Either way, Harbaugh is taking over a team that has had a disappointing 2023 season. They finished last year 5-12 and were at the bottom of the AFC West. With the former Michigan head coach's hiring, the Chargers are looking forward to at least a gradual change in their fortunes.