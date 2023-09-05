"Nobody tripped man" - Hall of Famer Deion Sanders reveals Colorado's "dress rehearsal" and discipline that helped his team bash TCU in Week 1

Week 1 saw Deion Sanders make his coaching debut for the Colorado Buffaloes against TCU. Coming into the game, the Buffs were the definite underdogs, who could only muster a solitary win in a shoddy campaign last season.

On the other hand, the TCU Horned Frogs were coming off of a CFP national championship finals in 2022. They recorded an impressive 13-2 season, which ultimately ended with the Georgia Bulldogs dismantling them 7-65 to lift the National Championship title.

The Horned Frogs were 17th in the 2023 AP preseason rankings. With such high expectations, you could have been forgiven for putting your money on the Horned Frogs to win against Colorado. But Deion Sanders had other plans as he orchestrated an upset for the ages, as the Buffaloes beat TCU 45-42.

This is just the kind of start that Deion Sanders would have hoped for following his massive overhaul of the roster after his arrival. The season opener gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the days ahead.

Following the win, Coach Prime appeared on the 'UNDISPUTED' show along with Skip Bayless and Michael Irving. He spoke about how his team carried a winning attitude into the field against TCU, along with discipline that led to them eventually emerging as winners.

Deion Sanders also spoke about how everything that they had worked on during practice translated onto the field. He lauded the players for their remarkable cohesion and chemistry with each other.

"How resilient we were! Nobody flinched, nobody tripped man. We knew we're gonna go right down and get it done. And that' the attitude. We didn't fish, we practiced and stuff like everything you saw. It was just we've done a dress rehearsal. We love it like we love what we do, and we do waht we love, like we love this game", Sanders said.

There is a reason why Coach Prime has an incredible 27-6 record with the Jackson State Tigers. It is because of his passion and love for the game of football. As a Coach, Sanders is ever ready to give his players the best guidance he can from his own experience as a 2X Super Bowl winner.

Can Deion Sanders continue building on this momentum with the Colorado Buffaloes?

The first win of the season against TCU certainly instilled a lot of confidence and motivation in the minds of the players. A new team, with around 86 new players on the roster, has given a small glimpse of what they can achieve if they continue thriving under Deion Sanders.

His son, Shedeur Sanders, also had a great debut for the team. He, along with Travis Hunter, were two key players who joined Coach Prime in his journey in Colorado. After the spectacular display they put up against TCU, one can argue that both Shedeur and Travis look like potential Heisman candidates with great careers ahead.

Shedeur racked up 510 passing yards and four TDs, while Hunter recorded 129 snaps with 11 catches and 119 rushing yards, along with an incredible diving interception near the red zone. These two players have impressed in their Colorado debut and might be the two main weapons for Sanders as he continues his Colorado stint.

However, Deion Sanders has a long and arduous road waiting ahead of him. If he wants to continue his winning ways in Colorado, he will have to guard against any dip in intensity. Failures are inevitable on the road towards success. But what will matter the most is how the team carries itself following those failures.