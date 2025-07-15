"Nobody watching this," "Big Ten runs CFB" - Fans troll Netflix as SEC documentary series gets official release date

The SEC Conference is considered the toughest college football conference. Over the years, teams like Alabama and Georgia have dominated the scene, going on to win the national championship. However, in the past two seasons, Big Ten teams, the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes, have emerged as the champions.
On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for a new documentary called 'SEC Football: Any Given Saturday' and is scheduled to premiere on August 5.
The documentary focuses on the conference's teams and players throughout the 2024 season. Some of the people who have been named in this documentary are Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Florida star D.J. Lagway, to name a few.
Check out the trailer below:
Fans reacted to the trailer for the Netflix documentary. Some trolled the conference while highlighting the current dominance of the Big Ten in college football.
"Weird to do a show on the SEC when Big Ten runs college football," one fan commented.
"Nobody watching this," another fan said.
"Any given Saturday the big ten is better," this fan stated.
"I heard the season finale was canceled when they all lost their bowl/playoff games," another fan wrote.
"Big Ten owns all sports SEC needed 2 teams with an average age of 23 to be relevant in hoops. B2B nattys in football for the B1G. It runs thru the midwest," one fan said.
"Glad my conference just plays the games and wins national championships instead of glazing ourselves in a docuseries," this fan commented.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey discusses potential playoff expansion
Last season was the debut of the new 12-team college football playoffs. The Ohio State Buckeyes emerged as the national champion, with discussions of further expanding the playoff to 16 teams.
The deadline to finalize the potential expansion of the playoffs is December 1. On the first day of the 2025 SEC media days, conference commissioner Greg Sankey opened up about the difference in opinions regarding playoff expansion.
"The Big Ten has a different view," Sankey said as per ESPN. "That's fine. We have the 12-team playoff, five conference champions. That can stay if we can't agree."
The upcoming season will be key for the Southeastern Conference. Fans will be keen to see if they can go on to overthrow the Big Ten's dominance and emerge as the winners of the national championship.
Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place