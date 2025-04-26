“NOOOOO”: Skip Bayless drops an unfiltered take on Shedeur Sanders’ move to the Browns

Shedeur Sanders finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel, being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns. However, someone who isn't celebrating the pick is Fox Sports's Skip Bayless, who reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

Bayless - a well-known Dallas Cowboys fan - seems to be distressed by the fact that Shedeur is going to a historically struggling franchise like the Browns:

"NOOOOOO. I DID NOT WANT SHEDEUR TO GO TO CLEVELAND. BUT MAYBE HE CAN TURN AROUND EVEN THAT SORRY FRANCHISE," Bayless wrote.

Browns have famously struggled to develop top quarterback prospects over the last two decades - including Colt McCoy - as well as Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield. In recent times - despite a high-flying 2023 season with Deshaun Watson and an 11-6 record - Cleveland recorded a disappointing 3-14 record in 2024.

Which team did Skip Bayless want to select Shedeur Sanders?

On Saturday, Skip Bayless posted a plea to Jerry Jones on X (formerly Twitter) to select Shedeur Sanders for the Dallas Cowboys. From his perspective, it probably seemed like the dream opportunity to bring in the son of a franchise legend to take over quarterback responsibilities from the failed experiment that Dak Prescott has proved to be.

"I still say Jerry should take Shedeur. Jerry raved about Shedeur's character last night. But Cowboys don't pick again for 38 picks - they don't have a 4th rounder. But then they have 2 5ths, 2 6ths, 3 7ths. SO IF SHEDEUR IS STILL THERE, JERRY, PLEASE TAKE HIM."

However, it wasn't meant to be as the Cleveland Browns picked Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, six spots ahead of Dallas's selection. The saga of Shedeur's remarkable drop in draft stock has ended. He went from a top favorite for a first pick/first round selection to being chosen as the backup for a struggling franchise with the 144th pick.

