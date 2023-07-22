Matt MacPherson, Northwestern's football associate head coach, has been implicated as a possible witness to the hazing rituals at the program by former player, Ramon Diaz.

MacPherson was in charge of safeties alongside his role as associate head coach during Diaz's time as an offensive lineman between 2005-2008. Diaz claims that Macpherson saw players doing naked pull-ups.

Diaz claimed that the incident happened during their preseason stay at Camp Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“He would come in and laugh at the guy(s) who was doing the naked pull-ups.’’

Diaz further claims that the hazing rituals took on a sexual nature and that, according to information gathered from several players, Matt MacPherson witnessed this aspect as well.

According to Josh Peter of USA Today, the claim further states that the associate head coach witnessed a ritual called 'running' which involves players being dry-humped by other players.

The hazing scandal led to the firing of head coach, Pat Fitzgerald on July 10, but the assistant coaches, including Matt MacPherson, all kept their jobs.

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump College athletes are 2.5X MORE likely to experience sexual abuse or harassment than other students. The Northwestern scandal is only the latest incidence of sexual abuse of college athletes to come forward! pic.twitter.com/DWdPK3dcbL

It all began with a former football player at the institution contacting the school and informing them of the widespread hazing culture at the school. The school retained a law firm to investigate the claims that unearthed the scandal.

How deep was the Northwestern hazing witnessed by Matt MacPherson?

The hazing scandal at Northwestern that has dominated social media conversations led to the dismissal of head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Apparently, it was widespread and went beyond just the football program.

The baseball coach, Jim Foster, was also fired for fostering a toxic culture within his team.

Apparently, Fitzgerald would make black players cut off long hair to conform to 'the Wildcats way', a claim he has rubbished.

The most damning report of the hazing rituals at Northwestern came from former player, Lloyd Yates. It is still unclear whether Matt MacPherson is one of the coaches mentioned in his statement.

“The abusive hazing was so entrenched in the Northwestern football culture that even some of our coaches took part in it,’’ said Yates. “The graphic, sexually intense behavior was well-known throughout the program.’’

Several student-athletes are pursuing a legal option, and attorney, Ben Crump stated that he had collected testimonies from more than 50 student-athletes from the institution.

“What they shared with us was clearly a pattern and practice of a culture that was predicated on physical intimidation, harassment, discrimination, abuse both mentally and sexually, and it was normalized.’’

Whatever happens after the fresh allegations against Matt MacPherson, it will take a long time before Northwestern rehabilitates its name.

