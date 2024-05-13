“Not too bad” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban on former Alabama HC’s hilarious new achievement

Kristen Saban took to Instagram on Sunday to post about former Alabama coach Nick Saban's hilarious new achievement after retirement. She shared a snap with fans and said that it was the "first ever picture" taken by Saban from his iPhone. She also gave her verdict on his newfound photography skills.

The Alabama legend has been enjoying his retirement days with his family ever since stepping down from the helm in Tuscaloosa. He went out to grab a bite with his wife, Terry Saban, and daughter, Kristen. It was there that the seven-time national champion coach showed off his skills with the iPhone camera.

Here is what former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, posted on her Instagram stories:

Kristen Saban shared the first iPhone picture taken by Nick Saban

“Dad took his first ever picture on his iPhone. Not too bad,” she wrote in her Instagram story with laughing face emojis.

Nick Saban hasn't really adapted much to technology in his personal life. In a 2022 interview with ESPN, the college football legend said that while he has gotten somewhat used to sending one-line text messages, he still doesn't get or send emails. So it is probably never going to happen now that he is already 72.

Another crucial thing for this age that Kristen says is never going to happen is a social media account for her dad. In light of all this, taking a picture from the phone is certainly a hilarious yet huge achievement for him.

Nick Saban opens up about not spending time with wife Miss Terry and daughter Kristen Saban

When Nick Saban was in his legendary coaching career, he had a grueling schedule that didn't allow for much family time. At the Irondale Mayor's Prayer Breakfast last week, the two-time AP Coach of the Year spoke about his busy job that never allowed him to always be there for his family.

“I think the number one thing that I always tried to emphasize is that I couldn't be there enough, but I wanted to make sure when I was there, I was the best version of myself,” Saban said.

His wife, Miss Terry, and daughter, Kristen Saban, have been his biggest supporters throughout his career as a football coach. After his retirement, Miss Terry laid down the "10 Commandments of Retirement," which include eating slower, waiting for her to sit down before starting to eat and leaving a bit of food on his plate.

She is even teaching her husband how to send and receive emails. It remains to be seen if she is successful in that last endeavor.