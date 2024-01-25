"Not feeling too bad about DeBoer leaving now": CFB fans rejoice as Washington QB Will Rogers withdraws from transfer portal to stay with Huskies

Washington QB Will Rogers has decided to withdraw from the transfer portal.

Rogers, the former Mississippi State quarterback, initially committed to Washington last month but re-entered the transfer portal on Jan.12 after the departure of coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama.

The decision to stay at Washington is not only a relief for the fans but also gives new head coach Jedd Fisch a seasoned and accomplished signal caller as he embarks on his tenure in Seattle.

With the departure of key offensive starters from last year's College Football Playoff run, having a seasoned quarterback like Rogers is seen as a crucial element for Coach Fisch to rebuild and mold a cohesive unit.

One CFB fan on Reddit expressed this sentiment, stating,

"This is huge, a young promising prospect behind him too, not feeling too bad about DeBoer leaving now."

The unexpected turn of events has injected optimism into the Huskies' fanbase, who now see Rogers as a linchpin for the team's future success. Here is how fans expressed their reactions:

Will Rogers' path to the NFL

Rogers' return to Washington is not only a win for the college program but also a strategic move for the quarterback himself.

With aspirations to enter the NFL, Rogers sees the upcoming season as a bridge year that could catapult him to the professional level.

Coach Fisch's NFL experience, both as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, played a significant role in Rogers' decision to stay. In a phone interview with ESPN, Rogers revealed,

"Coach Fisch told me today, 'I want to treat you like a professional football player.' I told him that's what I want, and that's what I'm looking to do."

New offensive system for Will Rogers

Will Rogers' decision to remain at Washington also means adapting to yet another offensive system, marking the third transition in his college career.

Rogers, who originally signed with Mississippi State in 2020, leaves a significant mark on the SEC.

As the conference's career completions record holder, he ranks second in passing yards (12,315) and fourth in passing touchdowns (94).

Despite a shoulder injury sidelining him in 2023, Rogers showcased his skill in his final game for Mississippi State, completing 25 of 39 passes for 207 yards in a closely contested 17-7 loss to Ole Miss.

Coach Fisch, who played a key role in the rapid development of quarterback Noah Fifita in the past season, now faces the challenge of revitalizing Rogers' career.

Will Rogers expressed confidence in Fisch's ability, stating,

"I have a lot of faith in Coach Fisch and feel like he'll be ready to have us compete at a high level."