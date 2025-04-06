"Not a good sign": Fans go wild at Titans cancelling workout with Shedeur Sanders amid NFL Draft rumors

Shedeur Sanders put up a strong Pro Day performance for NFL scouts and franchise representatives in Boulder. The Colorado quarterback has been an interesting prospect whose draft stock keeps fluctuating. He's projected as the second-best, behind Miami's Cam Ward in the 2025 draft.

After his strong Pro Day showcase, Shedeur Sanders was scheduled to have a private workout with the Tennessee Titans, who have the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft. Despite rumors of them eyeing Cam Ward with this pick, it looked like they were interested in testing out Coach Prime's son as well.

However, a few hours after the Pro Day, it was reported that the Tennessee Titans canceled their private workout session with Shedeur Sanders. Staff reporter Jim Wyatt broke the news. According to him, the franchise has four years' worth of film of the Colorado quarterback to make their assessment.

Fans shared their thoughts. Some debated on what the Titans' decision means for Coach Prime's son.

"Not a good sign," one commented.

"Canceling could mean that his pro day answered their questions. Good or bad! Supporters will assume goood, haters will assume bad, insiders know the truth. The fans have to wait and see," another said.

"Literally they saw what they needed to see at the pro day. You got tape. And 67 throws live," one wrote.

Others made predictions about which team could draft the former Colorado quarterback.

"Welcome to Cleveland," one fan wrote.

"He going to the Saints," another commented.

"He's going to the Riaders. He and Tom Brady have been working out since last two years at Colorado," one fan said.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi praised Shedeur Sanders after his Pro Day showcase. He said that the quarterback justified his college films and also praised Shedeur's ability to throw deep balls down the field.

"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis," Borgonzi said.

"It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two minute-drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape. He can drive the deep ball. You saw that here today."

Shedeur Sanders receives support from ex-NFL quarterback after ball habit concerns during Pro Day showcase

Coach Prime's quarterback son completed 62 of 67 passes attempted during his Pro Day in Boulder. However, some analysts found a point of criticism regarding his habit of tapping the ball before release.

Ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III came out in support of Shedeur Sanders over this media bias. He called out the hypocrisy by talking about Shedeur's similarity with what seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady used to do.

"Some NFL Media- 'Shedeur Sanders patting the ball before he throws is a MASSIVE problem.' People with Common Sense- 'Tom Brady patted the ball before he threw it.' Some NFL Media- '........' Stop the hate already," RGIII tweeted.

Some argued that several top NFL quarterbacks have similar habits, but it never posed a problem to their success on the field. Shedeur impressed scouts with his Pro Day showcase and is now looking forward to his name being potentially called in the top three.

