Sean Payton, Deion Sanders all-smiles at pro day while sparking Shedeur Sanders to Denver rumors

Shedeur Sanders took to the field one final time during Colorado's pro day ahead of his draft. The quarterback spent the past two seasons playing for the Buffs under the guidance of his dad, Coach Prime. Shedeur was a key player on the offense and helped the program recover from its 1-11 slump in 2022.

On Saturday, Deion Sanders posted a few snippets of his time at the pro day on social media. In the Instagram post, we see him having a good time with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton by his side. Shedeur Sanders' dad was also seen interacting with other representatives in Boulder while also signing autographs for young fans.

"All Smiles," Sanders wrote in the caption.

The picture of Sean Payton has sparked rumors about Shedeur Sanders possibly joining the Broncos. They possess the 20th overall pick in the first round of this year's draft. But it is highly unlikely that the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner falls that low later on this month. If the Broncos are interested in the Colorado quarterback, then they will have to potentially trade up to acquire him.

However, Sean Payton and his team have no immediate quarterback requirements. They acquired Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick last year. He was immediately named as the team's starter for the 2024 season.

Bo Nix did well in his debut as a starting quarterback. He helped the Broncos to a 10-7 campaign while qualifying for the playoffs. Nix finished his debut campaign, tallying a total of 3,775 yards and 29 TDs passing in the regular season. Thus, the team has faith in him as he gears up for his second stint as the Broncos' QB1.

Shedeur Sanders issues warning to NFL teams ahead of the draft

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been fluctuating since his decision not to participate in the scouting combine. However, after a strong pro day performance, the quarterback remains confident in his ability to add value to the team that drafts him.

At his pro day, Shedeur Sanders made a case for himself as a strong draft contender. He also issued a warning to NFL teams, stating that they will be making a mistake if they decide to overlook him as a prospect.

"All I need is a an opportunity," Shedeur said. "Simple. Whatever franchise wanna change they franchise, then it's no doubt who to go with. I've done it, over and over. So, you would be a fool not to pick me."

While the Titans are projected to select Cam Ward with the No.1 overall pick. It will be interesting to see where Shedeur lands on Day 1 of the draft.

