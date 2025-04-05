Bill Simmons warns Giants and Browns after Shedeur Sanders’ stunning Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders’s Pro Day performance should serve as a reminder to a couple of NFL teams who hold top-five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, The Ringer founder Bill Simmons declared on X after the Colorado Buffaloes' marquee event on Friday.

“Getting so many texts about how amazing Shedeur was today. Can’t imagine being a Browns fans or a Giants fan and having this guy come back to haunt you, what a nightmare,” Simmons wrote.

Shedeur Sanders has been subjected to the criticism that, for as accurate as he is, he might not have the big arm to hit receivers for deep balls down the field in an NFL game.

Simmons shared a clip of Sanders throwing a deep ball during his pro day showing in Boulder. He indicated that such conceptions about the 23-year-old might be overblown.

The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants could be in the market for a quarterback when they select at #2 and 3, respectively, in this month’s NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick and are expected to take Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward.

The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during Friday’s workout, Sanders was:

“Consistent and crisp”

Sanders threw over 60 balls, many of them deep down the field, likely as a statement to those critics who questioned that area of his game.

“I heard I can’t throw the deep ball,” Sanders told the NFL Network after his day was done Friday.“That’s what I hear. I don’t know where they get that from. I understand different throws, and I understand what has to be done.”

In college, Sanders showed remarkable accuracy, completing 74% of his throws in his final campaign with the Buffaloes. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024 with 4,134 passing yards and a passer rating of 168.2.

Sanders is a “worthy top 5 selection”

While many will still doubt Sanders even after his Pro Day performance, CBS Sports believes he is a:

“Worthy top-five selection.”

CBS analyst Ryan Wilson said that Friday was the first time he saw the Colorado QB throw the ball in person, and to his surprise Sanders had:

“A better arm than I thought, and he reconfirmed what I had seen countless times over the last two years at Colorado: he layers the ball extremely well on second-level out-breaking routes, and he’s the best deep-ball thrower in this draft.”

While the Buffs star being the son of a Hall of Famer (Deion Sanders) and having his own YouTube channel are seen as drawbacks, one thing he did in college could translate well to the NFL.

“He helped revitalize a stagnant Colorado program, he consistently made big plays in big moments,” said Wilson.

Colorado was coming off a 1-11 season before Shedeur Sanders arrived in 2022, and in 2024, they were 9-4. That should be a message to the Cleveland Browns and the Giants, two franchises desperate for a turnaround season.

