NFL insider compares Shedeur Sanders with Bo Nix, points concerns over Colorado star’s first-round draft status

Shedeur Sanders has been in the NFL headlines ever since his collegiate career finished and he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He's been projected as a top first-round pick since then. However, NFL insider Albert Breer is one of those who doesn't think Deion Sanders' quarterback son is a first-round prospect.

“I think with Shedeur, it feels a little bit more like Bo Nix to me. You know, I haven't been able to find very many people, Rich, that think he's a first-rounder,” Breer said on 'The Rich Eisen Show.'

"I think that's the boat that Shedeur is in right now, where it's, there are going to be a lot of teams that are going to look at him as a second or a third-round pick based on his physical skill set. And for him, it's going to be about finding the place that looks at him differently and sees him differently and says this guy is a fit for us in particular."

If Shedeur Sanders joins the right team and wins as a rookie, no one will care how other teams saw him before. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, showing immense promise.

Mike Tannenbaum picks Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders for the No. 1 NFL Draft spot

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes that if he were in charge of the Tennessee Titans, he would not select Coach Prime's son as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Instead, he favors Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Tannenbaum is moved by Ward's character and leadership qualities. He talked about how Ward's teammates were in awe of the QB during the NFL Combine. Tannenbaum said:

"I think the most impressive part about the Combine, Dan, was what the University of Miami offensive linemen and teammates said about Cam Ward. I'm a big believer that life is about who you really are—how you treat people who can't help you."

Ward's on-field performance and demeanor support Tannenbaum's endorsement. He believes that Ward's character makes him the ideal choice for the Titans, who hold the top pick in this year's draft.

