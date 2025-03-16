NFL analyst floats possibility of Deion Sanders replacing Brian Daboll as Giants ponder decision on Shedeur Sanders

NFL analyst Danny Parkins has speculated that Deion Sanders might replace Brian Daboll as the New York Giants' coach. This is a surmise based on Giants drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with their No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL Draft.

On his Friday appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Parkins had this to say:

"Where should Shedeur Sanders go? How far he falls? Is Deion Sanders, like, the coach in waiting? Like, does Shedeur Sanders fall to 21 and he goes to Pittsburgh, and he goes to Mike Tomlin and he sits behind Aaron Rodgers.

"Then, they're really damn interesting. Or does he go to the Giants? And it feels like a mortal lock that Brian Daboll gets fired and they hire Deion Sanders. Pretty damn interesting either way," said Parkins. (4:18)

There was an earlier report on Jan. 30, 2025, in the New York Daily News, outlining how the Giants selecting Shedeur would open a door for Deion to return to the fold.

Brian Daboll embarks on his fourth year coaching the Giants after a dismal season in 2024 with only a 3-14 finish, with John Mara already curtailing his play-calling role.

Shedeur Sanders makes it clear about playing without his father

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders has kept his mind on his coming foray into pro football without his dad as a coach:

"Me and pops had a good run, but all good things must come to an end," Shedeur said on his "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast, according to a March 15, 2025, SI.com article. "The thing is, it's different if you didn't know it was going to come to an end one day and it just happened ... but you were always ready mentally for that day."

The younger Sanders chipped in at the NFL Combine:

"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people got to say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it's not normal for us."

Giants' GM Joe Schoen has already praised Shedeur, using his father's name twice in Senior Bowl interviews:

"He's a great kid. Really good personality. Football smart. Dad's a football coach," Schoen told reporters, adding, "He's had a really good career in Colorado, and obviously (we) look forward to getting to know all those guys the rest of the process."

As the NFL Draft looms on April 24-26 at Lambeau Field, the Giants are presented with a pivotal decision. Deion Sanders himself set the stage for NFL rumors by stating on Good Morning America (Jan. 9, 2025) that "the only way I would consider (going to the NFL) is to coach my sons."

This declaration became even more significant following news reports of Deion Sanders' talks with the Cowboys and Raiders regarding their coaching position openings this year.

