NFL insider drops 6-word conclusion to Cam Ward's draft after Titans snub Shedeur Sanders' private workout

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, an NFL draft analyst, is confident the Tennessee Titans will draft Cam Ward. This comes at the heels of Titans reporter Jim Wyatt's tweet that Tennessee and Shedeur Sanders' camps agreed to cancel their private workout with one another.

The Titans have already scouted four years' worth of game film on Sanders, scouted him at multiple games, and attended his pro day. So, Tennessee doesn't feel it should participate in a private workout with the Colorado product. Wyatt believes this latest development solidifies the Titans' decision to draft Ward.

On Saturday, Brugler posted Wyatt's report on X and tweeted his thoughts:

"Translation: Cam Ward is a Titan."

The Titans have steadily shown growing interest in Ward in recent weeks. They took the Miami Hurricanes quarterback to a private dinner before attending his pro day in Florida. With the organization now taking a step back in their evaluation of Sanders, all signs point to the Titans gearing up to draft Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, making him the face of their franchise.

Of course, anything can happen in the NFL draft, and all will be made clear when the festivities kick off on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Where will Shedeur Sanders land in the NFL draft?

With Ward seemingly going first overall, all eyes will be on Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, and where he lands. The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants hold the second and third overall picks in the draft, respectively. However, recent reports suggest that both teams will opt not to take a quarterback with those picks.

There's a chance that Abdul Carter and Hunter will be selected for those slots. So, Sanders could slip down quite a few more selections than initially expected by fans. Initially, many believed that Cleveland, ready to move on from Deshaun Watson at quarterback, could take a chance on Sanders.

It was also believed that New York, which desperately needs a franchise quarterback, would be a perfect fit for Sanders as well. The Giants have since signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Meanwhile, the Browns may opt to select a signal-caller in the second or third rounds of the draft.

Of course, trades can also be a factor, so fans must wait until draft night to see where Sanders will play his NFL football.

