  "Not predicting a playoff": Paul Finebaum reveals realistic win total that could define Hugh Freeze's Auburn tenure

"Not predicting a playoff": Paul Finebaum reveals realistic win total that could define Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:59 GMT
2025 SEC Football Media Days - Source: Getty
2025 SEC Football Media Days - Source: Getty

Hugh Freeze has struggled since taking over as the Auburn Tigers coach in 2023. He has an underwhelming 11-14 record, with just one bowl appearance. Last season, they finished a disappointing 5-7, raising questions about his future with the Tigers.

Amid preparations for year three, Paul Finebaum shared his realistic expectations for the Auburn Tigers in 2025 on the McElroy and Cubelic show, explaining that while Hugh Freeze might struggle to make the 12-team playoffs, they could have an eight-win campaign.

"I feel good," Finebaum said (as per On3). "It's easy to be an optimist on a gorgeous late summer morning in Alabama when the record is 0-0. I'm gonna give him the benefit of the doubt. I think, for all the criticism that he has received, and much of it is self inflicted - at the core, he's a good football coach.
"He's got everything he needs, and I don't know when a guy with the kind of record that he has, and some of the off the field miscues that he has suffered, couldn't have any more support from (Auburn AD) John Cohen and this administration. So, I'm not predicting a playoff. I think 8-4 would be considered a reasonable record. I think that is doable."
With 11 returning starters, Hugh Freeze has also made some changes to the roster this offseason.

After Payton Thorne declared for this year's NFL draft, ex-Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold is projected to become his replacement. Moreover, he also provided a positive update on star WR Eric Singleton's injury, saying that he could be ready for the Baylor game on Monday.

Hugh Freeze shares opinion about Jackson Arnold

Earlier this month, Hugh Freeze talked about Jackson Arnold and his development throughout the offseason.

According to an article by AL.com, the Auburn coach is content with what he saw from the transfer quarterback.

"I'm really pleased with his decision making," Freeze said. "The ball is coming out quick, and I think he's using his legs when he doesn't feel comfortable with what he sees and creates.
"Everything's not a team period, but he's creating explosive plays when he does move out of the pocket. He throws really well on the run."
During his two-season stint with Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold served as the backup, playing 17 games and tallying 1,984 yards and 16 TDs passing, along with four rushing touchdowns.

Edited by Bhargav
